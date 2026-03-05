PDAC 2026 Reflects Growing Global Momentum For Mineral Exploration And Development

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) "Strong commodity markets and increased exploration activity are creating renewed optimism across the sector," said PDAC President, Karen Rees.Toronto, Mar 6, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention brought together the global mineral exploration and mining community this week, continuing a 94-year tradition of connecting industry, governments, investors, Indigenous communities and students. PDAC 2026 welcomed 32,155 participants from around the world, the highest participation in the event's history."There was a clear sense of energy throughout the convention," said PDAC President Karen Rees. "Strong commodity markets are contributing to optimism across the sector. At the same time, governments and the public are recognizing more clearly how essential minerals are to economic growth, electrification, defence and modern technologies."The convention also set a record with more than 1,300 exhibitors, delivering the largest trade show footprint in PDAC's history and filling the Metro Toronto Convention Centre across both the North and South buildings.Over four days, PDAC 2026 facilitated networking, investment discussions and deal-making. The convention's programming featured hundreds of expert presenters examining the key opportunities and challenges shaping mineral exploration, project development and financing.PDAC 2026 also welcomed participation from governments around the world, alongside Canadian policymakers and leaders from municipal, provincial and federal levels. Their presence reflects the growing global focus on mineral supply, investment and the policies needed to support responsible development."Government policy choices play a critical role in supporting the mineral sector and ensuring Canada remains a global leader in mineral exploration and development," Rees said. "Proven, made-in-Canada exploration tax credits and greater regulatory predictability are essential to maintaining Canada's competitiveness and investor confidence."While the Convention is an important moment for the association, PDAC advocates throughout the year on behalf of its members and the broader sector."In a more complex global environment, a strong mineral sector is fundamental to Canada's economic prosperity, supply-chain security and sovereignty," Rees said.PDAC thanks its volunteers, speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and participants for contributing to a successful Convention and looks forward to welcoming the global mineral exploration and mining community back to Toronto for PDAC 2027, March 7-10, 2027.About PDAC





The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 724,000, and contributed $156 billion to Canada's GDP in 2024 (Natural Resources Canada, February 2025). Currently representing over 8,200 members around the world, PDAC's work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC 2026, our 94th annual convention, will take place in person in Toronto, Canada from March 1-4.