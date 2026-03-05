Alibaba Wave Analysis 5 March 2026

– Alibaba broke daily down channel

– Likely to fall to support level 125.00

Alibaba recently broke the support zone between the support level 146.00, support trendline of the daily down channel from October and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the strong downward impulse wave (C) from January.

Alibaba can be expected to fall further to the next support level 125.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).