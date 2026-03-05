Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alibaba Wave Analysis 5 March 2026

Alibaba Wave Analysis 5 March 2026


2026-03-05 11:06:05
(MENAFN- FxPro) Alibaba: ⬇️ Sell

– Alibaba broke daily down channel

– Likely to fall to support level 125.00

Alibaba recently broke the support zone between the support level 146.00, support trendline of the daily down channel from October and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the strong downward impulse wave (C) from January.

-p fetchpriority="high" src="/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2026/assets/images/indices/820x312.png">

Alibaba can be expected to fall further to the next support level 125.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).

MENAFN05032026000156011031ID1110825671



FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search