HH The Amir Visits National Command Center At Moi, Commends Members For Role
At the outset of the visit, His Highness listened to a briefing on the crisis and emergency management system, and the mechanisms for immediate action in response to various developments, including rapid response plans for events and raising the levels of
His Highness the Amir was also briefed on the monitoring, surveillance, and follow-up systems, and the mechanisms for supporting decision-making in exceptional circumstances, which enhances overall national readiness, ensures the continuity of vital services, and maintains security and stability in the
HH the Amir commended the efforts made by the MoI members, appreciating their constant readiness to perform the national duty of preserving the security and safety of the nation.National Command Center Ministry of Interior crisis emergency management system
