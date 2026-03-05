Joint Statement From The International Contact Group For The Great Lakes (ICG) On The Situation In The Eastern Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC)

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Governments of the United States of America, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, chaired by Sweden, issue the following statement on situation in the eastern DRC:

Begin Text

The ICG expresses its profound concern regarding the continued and recent violations in eastern DRC of the ceasefires upheld by the signing of the Washington Accords on 4 December 2025 and the commitment in Doha on 19 July 2025 to a permanent ceasefire and a permanent cessation of hostilities. Such violations include the use of drones in military attacks which also pose an acute risk to civilian populations. All parties involved should urgently and unequivocally recommit to ceasing the hostilities and return to negotiations.

There can be no military solution to the conflict.

We urge all parties to fully implement their obligations and commitments made under the Washington Accords and the Doha process and to comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 2773 and 2808, and the full respect of territorial integrity. The ICG commends the ongoing mediation by the AU-appointed mediator, Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of the Republic of Togo, and the Panel of Facilitators, as well as the crucial mediation conducted by the US and Qatar. We welcome the efforts by Qatar, the ICGLR and MONUSCO to establish a ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism. We recall the importance of creating conditions for an inclusive inter-Congolese dialogue with all key Congolese stakeholders – a necessary element for durable peace in the DRC – and welcome the consultations undertaken by the Republic of Angola.

We stand ready to support these efforts.

The ICG calls on all parties to honor their obligations to respect international humanitarian law and to ensure full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to enable critical assistance to those in need. We welcome positive steps forward such as the commitments by governments and actors in the region to improve and facilitate humanitarian access, including following the visit of EU Commissioner Lahbib; the reopening of the border between the DRC and Burundi; and the use of the Goma airport during the recent visit to Goma by MONUSCO Interim Head and Special Representative of the Secretary-General van de Perre, which should lead to the sustained reopening of the Goma airport for humanitarian flights.

The ICG further calls on parties to stop incitement to hatred, discrimination or violence, including against Rwandophone minorities, and other actions that gravely endanger civilian populations and social cohesion.

End Text