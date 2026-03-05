Pulse Radiology Education Featured In Interview On Expanding Access To Advanced Imaging Training

MENAFN - GetNews) Organization Highlights Workforce Barriers Facing Working Radiologic Technologists

Pulse Radiology Education has been featured in a recent long-form interview with Founder & CEO Neil Huber, focusing on the structural challenges working radiologic technologists face when pursuing advanced credentials in MRI, CT and Mammography.

The interview outlines a consistent issue across imaging departments: experienced technologists want to advance, but traditional training models often require schedule flexibility that working professionals do not have.

“I kept meeting technologists who were stuck,” Huber said.“They wanted to grow, but they couldn't quit their jobs or move their lives around to do it.”

Workforce Pressures in Medical Imaging

According to national healthcare data, more than 300 million imaging procedures are performed annually in the United States. At the same time, approximately 60–65% of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centres report shortages in advanced imaging technologists.

Demand for MRI technologists is projected to grow by approximately 7% over the next decade, while a significant portion of the imaging workforce is approaching retirement age. Many facilities are working to balance increased imaging volume with limited staffing.

Huber believes access to structured, flexible education plays a role in addressing this gap.

“Hospitals depend on competent and certified technologists. Patients depend on accurate scans,” he said.“Technologists depend on training that fits their lives. Our job is to meet all three.”

Emphasising Flexible, Structured Pathways

Pulse Radiology Education was founded in 2015 to address this challenge. Its hybrid model combines ARRT-approved structured education with coordinated clinical placement, allowing working technologists to pursue post-primary credentials without leaving the workforce.

Clinical access remains a central focus. Pulse partners with more than 1,300 clinical affiliates nationwide to support MRI, CT and Mammography training.

“Securing a clinical site is the part that stops most people cold,” Huber said.“We take on that work because it's the biggest barrier to entry.”

The organization continues to advocate for broader adoption of training models that reflect the realities of full-time healthcare employment.

“People can't afford to pause their careers to advance,” Huber said.“If we want a stronger imaging workforce, we have to build pathways that work in the real world.”

Practical Steps to Support the Imaging Workforce

Pulse Radiology Education encourages members of the imaging community to take practical steps to strengthen workforce development.

Technologists can:



Explore ARRT-approved advanced credential pathways.

Discuss cross-training opportunities with department leaders. Stay informed about structured education requirements.

Healthcare leaders can:



Support internal development initiatives.

Partner with accredited programmes for clinical placements. Evaluate staffing strategies that include multimodality training.

Huber emphasised that workforce development requires shared responsibility.

“We can't address staffing challenges alone,” he said.“Hospitals, educators and technologists all play a role in building sustainable imaging teams.”

About Pulse Radiology Education

Founded in 2015 in New York, Pulse Radiology Education provides ARRT-approved hybrid training programmes for working radiologic technologists seeking advanced MRI, CT and Mammography credentials. Pulse Radiology Institute was established in 2020 and offers an ARMRIT-accredited MRI Associate's Degree pathway. The organization partners with 1,300+ clinical affiliates nationwide and was acquired by Edcetera in 2025.

Contact:

