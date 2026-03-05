Renal Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 75+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Renal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Renal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Renal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Renal Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On March 03, 2026- Oncorena AB announced a phase I/II study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor efficacy of orellanine treatment in patients with metastatic clear-cell or papillary renal carcinoma. The study will include up to 75 patients. The phase I will consist of 3 parts: Part A - an intra-patient dose escalation part, followed by a dose exposure (Part B), followed by a dose expansion (Part C).

On February 27, 2026- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center announced a Phase II Trial of Ivonescimab in Previously Treated Patients With Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma. Primary Objectives To determine the efficacy of objective response rate (ORR) and 24-week disease control rate (DCR), per RECIST 1.1, of ivonescimab monotherapy in participants with locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma with a clear cell component who had progression on at least one prior line of therapy.

On February 12, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated a phase 1b/2 Study of Immune and Targeted Combination Therapies in Participants With RCC (U03): Substudy 03A in First Line Metastatic Participants. This substudy will have two phases: a safety lead-in phase and an efficacy phase. The safety lead-in phase will be used to demonstrate a tolerable safety profile for the combination of investigational agents. There will be no hypothesis testing in this study.

DelveInsight's Renal Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ Renal Cancer companies working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Renal Cancer treatment.

The leading Renal Cancer Companies such as Genentech, AstraZeneca, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Argos Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and others. Promising Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec), Cemiplimab, Axitinib, MK-3475, Bevacizumab, Interferon alpha-2a, CP-461, and others.

Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Atezolizumab: Genentech

Atezolizumab is a monoclonal antibody. It is designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells by blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 the drug candidate are programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Renal Cancer.

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

Olaparib is a potent and orally active poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase PARP inhibitor thereby blocking the repair of single-strand DNA breaks resulting in synthetic lethality in BRCA-associated cancer cells, which have a dysfunction of another DNA repair pathway – homologous recombination being developed for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. Currently being evaluated in the Phase II studies.

MK-4830: Merck & Co., Inc

MK-4830 is an investigational first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the binding of immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 (ILT-4) to its ligands. The drug candidate is being developed in combination with KEYTRUDA. MK-4830 is being developed under an agreement with Agenus Inc. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Renal Cancer.

ALLO-316: Allogene Therapeutics

ALLO-316, an AlloCAR T investigational product that targets CD70, which is highly expressed in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). CD70 is also selectively expressed in several cancers, creating the potential for ALLO-316 to be developed across a variety of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors the drug candidate has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from U.S FDA based on the potential of ALLO-316 to address the unmet need for patients with difficult to treat renal cell carcinoma. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials.

Renal Cancer Companies

Genentech, AstraZeneca, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Argos Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and others.

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryRenal Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisAtezolizumab: GenentechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Olaparib: AstraZenecaEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Allogene Therapeutics: ALLO-316Inactive ProductsRenal Cancer Key CompaniesRenal Cancer Key ProductsRenal Cancer - Unmet NeedsRenal Cancer - Market Drivers and BarriersRenal Cancer - Future Perspectives and ConclusionRenal Cancer Analyst ViewsRenal Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

