CDD Extinguishes Timber Warehouse Blaze In East Amman, No Injuries Reported

2026-03-05 07:06:07
Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- Firefighting teams from the Civil Defense Directorate in East Amman on Friday extinguished a fire that broke out inside a warehouse containing timber in the Qweismeh area.
The fire burned approximately 110 square meters of the warehouse, which has a total area of about 300 square meters.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said the blaze caused thick smoke due to the nature of the burning materials.
However, firefighting crews were able to bring the fire under control, extinguish it, and prevent it from spreading to nearby locations.
He confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, adding that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Jordan News Agency

