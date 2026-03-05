Zelensky And Meloni Discuss Iran Situation And EUR 90B Loan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"We discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the situation surrounding Iran and the challenges in the oil and fuel market due to the actions of the Iranian regime. We also exchanged details of our contacts with the leaders of countries that are currently under attack from Iran. There needs to be closer coordination in Europe on the situation as a whole," Zelensky said.

The parties also discussed the need to finally implement the decision on a EUR 90 billion loan for Ukraine. According to the president, these funds are intended to ensure stability in the defense against Russian aggression and are effectively secured by frozen Russian assets.

"Of course, we discussed the situation with the Paralympic Games. This is not the first time this year that such international committees have made unprincipled decisions. I thank Giorgia for her shared position on this issue and for all her help, in particular for energy support in winter and for Italy's decision to continue helping Ukraine this year," Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, the press service of the Italian government reported that the parties also discussed Europe's contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

It is noted that during the conversation, there was an“exchange of views on progress in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” and the next steps that need to be taken“in view of the current events of the crisis in the Middle East.”

“The leaders of the two countries confirmed that, especially at this stage, it is important for European and American partners to be united in their views and to recognize Europe's contribution to the peace process, the outcome of which affects fundamental European interests and is crucial for the stability and security of the continent,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Italy has provided Ukraine with weapons, military equipment, and other resources worth a total of more than EUR 3 billion.

Photo: Office of the President