MFA Warns Hungary Against Using Prisoner Issue For Political Gain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ukrainian side emphasized the inadmissibility of publicity and politicization of sensitive issues in connection with the transfer of several Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity to Hungary without any prior notification or coordination with Ukraine,” the statement said.

The ministry notes that the release of people from captivity is an absolute priority for Ukraine, as evidenced by the return of 200 servicemen today as part of the exchange.

It is emphasized that the relevant work is being carried out on an ongoing basis in all possible venues and with all partners capable of facilitating the release of Ukrainian servicemen and civilian hostages, regardless of their ethnic origin.

“The Ukrainian side has reiterated its demand to ensure that the returned servicemen have the opportunity to contact Ukrainian consular officials to check their health, provide consular assistance, and guarantee the opportunity to freely determine their future without external pressure or coercion,” the statement emphasizes.

The Foreign Ministry expects a prompt response from the Hungarian side and official confirmation that the persons in question will be given complete freedom to choose their place of residence and future plans.

As reported, Vladimir Putin said on March 4 that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is visiting Moscow, could take with him to Budapest two Transcarpathian Hungarians who were mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and were captured.

