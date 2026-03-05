Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, The University of Melbourne

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Troy Potter is a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Education at The University of Melbourne. One of his primary research areas is literary representations of masculinities. More broadly, he is interested in the ways in which texts for young people respond to and shape contemporary concerns, particularly those related to gender and sexuality.

His interdisciplinary research explores how critical and disciplinary literacies can be used by teachers within the secondary school context to create innovative and transformative pedagogical strategies to support student learning, engagement, and wellbeing.

Troy is the author of "Books for Boys: Manipulating Genre in Contemporary Australian Young Adult Fiction" (2018). His research can also be found in leading journals, including Journal of Literacy Research, Journal of Gender Studies, and International Research in Children's Literature.

–present Senior lecturer, The University of Melbourne

2017 Monash University, PhD Literary Studies

ExperienceEducation