Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Fourth Quarter And Record Full-Year 2025 Revenues And Adjusted EBITDA

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or“the Company”), a growing provider of home-based and community care services in North America, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

2025 marked the strongest financial year in Nova Leap's history, as the Company set record annual results across consolidated operations and in both the Canadian and U.S. segments, including the following:

Nova Leap Q4 2025 and Year End Financial Results

Financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include the following:



2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $2,046,173 is the highest in the Company's history and represents a 31.0% increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,561,761 (see calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below).



Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $508,500 was an increase of 23.1% over Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $412,947 and a decrease of 24.2% over Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $670,706.



Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenues increased to 39.7% in 2025 from 38.4% in 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 39.8% in Q4 2025 from 39.6% in Q3 2025.

In 2025, operating income was $1,105,998, a $242,286 or 28.1% increase over 2024 operating income of $863,712. In Q4 2025, the Company achieved operating income of $261,854 compared to $418,553 in Q3 2025 and $221,184 in Q4 2024.