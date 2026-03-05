Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Fourth Quarter And Record Full-Year 2025 Revenues And Adjusted EBITDA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or“the Company”), a growing provider of home-based and community care services in North America, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.
2025 marked the strongest financial year in Nova Leap's history, as the Company set record annual results across consolidated operations and in both the Canadian and U.S. segments, including the following: Record consolidated revenues; Record consolidated gross margin; Record consolidated Adjusted EBITDA; Record Canadian operating segment revenues; Record Canadian operating segment gross margin; Record Canadian operating segment Adjusted EBITDA; Record U.S. operating segment revenues; Record U.S. operating segment gross margin; and Record U.S. operating segment Adjusted EBITDA.
Nova Leap Q4 2025 and Year End Financial Results
Financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include the following:
2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $2,046,173 is the highest in the Company's history and represents a 31.0% increase over 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,561,761 (see calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below).
Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $508,500 was an increase of 23.1% over Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $412,947 and a decrease of 24.2% over Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $670,706.
Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenues increased to 39.7% in 2025 from 38.4% in 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 39.8% in Q4 2025 from 39.6% in Q3 2025.
In 2025, operating income was $1,105,998, a $242,286 or 28.1% increase over 2024 operating income of $863,712. In Q4 2025, the Company achieved operating income of $261,854 compared to $418,553 in Q3 2025 and $221,184 in Q4 2024.
- 2025 annual revenues of $31.5 million increased 22.2% from 2024 revenues of $25.8 million;
- Q4 2025 revenues of $8,087,783 were 2.1% less than Q3 2025 revenues of $8,264,326 and were 22.8% higher than Q4 2024 revenues of $6,585,825.
