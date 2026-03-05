W&T Offshore, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2026 Dividend

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased to announce our first quarter 2026 dividend, marking our ninth consecutive quarterly dividend. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value and returning value to our shareholders through the quarterly dividend that has been in place since November 2023.”

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America that has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had working interests in 50 fields in federal and state waters (which include 43 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 624,700 gross acres (486,900 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 477,200 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 141,900 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, any forward-looking guidance provided herein such as the amount and timing of future dividend payments, reflect our current views with respect to future events, based on what we believe are reasonable estimates and assumptions. No assurance can be given, however, that these events will occur or that our estimates will be correct. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, among other things, market conditions, commodity price volatility, uncertainties inherent in oil and gas production operations and estimating reserves, uncertainties of the timing and impact of bringing new wells online and repairing and restoring infrastructure due to hurricane damage, the ability to achieve leverage targets, inability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations or to obtain adequate financing to fund capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements or fund planned investments, unexpected future capital expenditures, competition, the success of our risk management activities, governmental regulations, uncertainties and other factors described or referenced in W&T's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q found at or on our website at under the Investor Relations section. Our forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon assumptions made, and information known, by the Company as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements, unless required by law. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in these reports.