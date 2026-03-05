Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2026 Dividend

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, supporting the safe, efficient movement of food worldwide. With 231 operating facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – we connect producers, processors, distributors, and retailers. Leveraging deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers reliable cold storage and transportation solutions that create lasting value for customers and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.