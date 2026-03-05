Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2026 Dividend


2026-03-05 04:31:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the first quarter of 2026, payable to holders of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, supporting the safe, efficient movement of food worldwide. With 231 operating facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – we connect producers, processors, distributors, and retailers. Leveraging deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers reliable cold storage and transportation solutions that create lasting value for customers and communities.

