Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution
|Share Class
|Ticker
|Amount Per Share
|Class A Shares
|PIC.A
|$0.09000
|Preferred Shares
|$0.10625
To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
| Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Commerce Court North
Suite 2110, Box 48
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1
