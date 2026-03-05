Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PGIC Preferred Shares



To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Commerce Court North

Suite 2110, Box 48

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1





Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.