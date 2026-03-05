Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution


2026-03-05 04:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.09 per unit, payable on April 8, 2026, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2026.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Commerce Court North
Suite 2110, Box 48
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1



