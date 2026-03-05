Nasdaq Reports February 2026 Volumes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for February 2026 on its Investor Relations website. A data sheet showing this information can be found at: .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying markets, technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .

Media Relations Contact:

David Lurie

+1.914.538.0533

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

...

-NDAQF-