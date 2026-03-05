Coinshares CEO To Participate In Canaccord Genuity Virtual Digital Assets Symposium
CoinShares is the world's fourth-largest digital asset ETP manager and holds the #1 position in Europe with approximately 34% market share. The Company has been at the forefront of regulated digital asset investment since launching the world's first Bitcoin ETP in 2015.
Event Details:
- Event: Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Virtual Digital Assets Symposium Date: 11 March 2026 Time: 11:30 AM – 11:55 AM ET Format: Virtual Fireside Chat
About CoinShares
CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.
For more information on CoinShares, please visit:
PRESS CONTACT
CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
IR CONTACT
CoinShares
Emily Mohr
Legal Disclaimer:
