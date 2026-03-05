USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Thursday, March 5, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 House votes today on Iran war powers resolution - GOP leadership whipping against, but every member is forced on record as Operation Epic Fury enters day 6 - The House took up a war powers resolution Thursday introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) directing the president to remove US forces from unauthorized hostilities in Iran without congressional approval; the vote follows Wednesday's Senate defeat of the parallel Kaine-Paul resolution 47–53 - short of the 60 votes needed to advance - with only Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) crossing the aisle and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) breaking from Democrats; Speaker Mike Johnson called the resolution "a terrible, dangerous idea" that would "empower our enemies"; with Republicans holding a thin House majority the resolution faces near-certain defeat - but it creates a legislative record every representative will answer for at November's midterms; in the Senate, Wednesday's Kaine-Paul cloture vote was the second Iran war powers vote since June 2025, and it failed by the same partisan margins 2 National average gas price hits $3.11/gallon after $0.11 overnight surge - biggest single-day jump since March 4, 2022 - as White House rules out Strategic Petroleum Reserve release - AAA confirmed Tuesday's $0.11 overnight jump to $3.11/gallon was the largest single-day spike since the early days of Russia's Ukraine invasion; the national average has since eased to ~$2.98 as some of the shock-driven premium unwound, but remains well above pre-war levels; WTI is trading near $76.31 and Brent near $84; a CNN source confirmed the Trump administration is not considering an SPR release, even as the reserve stands roughly 30% smaller than at the outset of the Ukraine war in 2022; Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent scenario to $100–$120 under sustained Hormuz closure; Iranian drone traffic has nearly halted Strait of Hormuz shipping - roughly one-fifth of global oil supply - and Qatar has shuttered its LNG plant, tightening US Henry Hub prices toward $4.10/MMBtu; with pump prices elevated and rising crude, domestic energy politics are becoming the administration's most acute constraint 3 Carney refuses to categorically rule out Canadian military involvement in Iran war at Canberra press conference - CUSMA leverage and "studied ambiguity" flagged by analysts - Speaking alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Thursday, PM Mark Carney declined to rule out Canadian military participation in the conflict, saying "one can never categorically rule out participation" and that Canada "will stand by our allies when it makes sense"; the statement is a marked shift from his earlier position that Canada would not get directly involved; Carney maintained that the US-Israeli strikes appear "prima facie inconsistent with international law" while simultaneously supporting the goal of ending Iran's nuclear capacity; Carleton University's Fen Hampson accused Carney of "studied ambiguity," warning that Trump could weaponise the CUSMA review - targeted for July 1, 2026 - to extract Canadian military commitment; Canada has not been consulted on the strikes and has no diplomatic relations with Tehran since 2012 4 Pentagon claims Iran's air force destroyed and navy sunk - Hegseth says US will have complete air dominance "within days" and war could last 4–8 weeks, ground troops not ruled out - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine told reporters Wednesday that Iran's air force has been "destroyed" and its navy "rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf," with Iranian ballistic missile launches down 86% from day one and drone attacks reduced by 73%; Hegseth claimed the US would achieve "complete control of Iranian skies" within days and that Operation Epic Fury had delivered "twice the air power of Shock and Awe" in five days; the war could last four to eight weeks, Hegseth said, and he declined to rule out ground troops; the Pentagon confirmed the US submarine sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean - described as the first enemy ship sunk by torpedo since World War II - with Sri Lanka reporting at least 80 sailors killed; total US military fatalities stand at six, all killed in a drone strike at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait on March 1 5 CFIB: 52% of Canadian small businesses no longer see US as reliable trading partner - tariff fight has strained 75% of cross-border relationships as CUSMA review looms - A CFIB survey released March 4 found that 52% of Canadian small businesses no longer consider the US a reliable trading partner - up sharply from a minority position one year ago - with 75% of businesses reporting the tariff fight has strained relationships with US partners or clients, up from 49% in March 2025; steel and aluminum tariffs remain in force and affect 44% of small businesses; uptake of Ottawa's Regional Tariff Response Initiative stands below 1%, with 77% of small businesses entirely unaware the program exists; the CUSMA formal review is targeted for July 1, 2026, and with the Iran war adding geopolitical leverage to the negotiations, Canadian business groups say the stakes have never been higher; CUSMA-compliant goods remain duty-free under Trump's February 20 executive order, but sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos and lumber persist Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE S&P 500 ~6,873 ▲ +0.83% Midday recovery; energy/defence outperforming; war premium recalibrating Dow Jones ~48,802 ▲ +0.62% J&J −2.6%, Walmart −2.5%; Salesforce +4.7% leading gains Nasdaq ~22,828 ▲ +1.38% Broadcom +6% on guidance; NVDA +1.7%; tech recovery broad WTI Crude ($/bbl) $76.31 ▲ +2.2% Hormuz near-closure sustains war premium Brent Crude ($/bbl) $83.99 ▲ +1.7% Goldman $100–120 tail scenario increasingly active Henry Hub Nat Gas ~$4.10/MMBtu ▲ +2.1% Qatar LNG shutdown tightening spot; US terminals at capacity US Avg Gas Price ~$2.98/gal ▲ +$0.08/wk Up from $2.90 week of Feb 19; Mar 3 spike (+$0.11) now partially absorbed USD/CAD 1.4380 ▼ −0.2% Carney military ambiguity weighing on CAD; CUSMA uncertainty 10-Yr Treasury 4.42% ▲ +3 bps War spending premium; FOMC March 17–18 in focus

SOVEREIGN STATUS SIGNAL United States WATCH 10Y at 4.42%; war spending + energy shock adding fiscal pressure; no AUMF compounds political risk; SPR decision pending Canada WATCH CUSMA uncertainty + military entanglement risk; CAD −0.2%; energy sector buoyed but SMB confidence at record lows US IG Credit STABLE Spreads +112 bps; energy sector outperforming; tech vulnerable; war duration uncertainty manageable at current spread levels US High Yield WATCH Spreads +398 bps; war duration uncertainty widening; energy-exposed HY names under pressure from input cost surge Canada IG STABLE Spreads +98 bps; energy sector windfall from oil price surge offsetting trade uncertainty; CUSMA risk contained short-term

NAME ROLE WHY THEY MATTER TODAY Pete Hegseth Secretary of Defense, USA The war's public face - projecting total confidence at Pentagon briefings while declining to rule out ground troops and signalling a 4–8 week timeline; his "twice Shock and Awe" declaration sets political expectations the military must now meet; the switching to gravity bombs signals attrition, not rapid conclusion Rep. Thomas Massie US Representative (R-KY) The rare Republican willing to put his name on a war powers constraint; his constitutionalist framing - "Congress cannot be bothered with its constitutional duty because it's easier to let someone else's sons and daughters go to war" - is building a record that will matter when the supplemental funding fight begins Mark Carney Prime Minister, Canada His Canberra press conference was his most consequential foreign policy statement since taking office - declining to rule out military involvement while calling the war legally questionable is a high-wire act constrained simultaneously by CUSMA vulnerability, domestic legal opinion, and Washington's expectations of allied loyalty Gen. Dan Caine Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Provided the operational credibility for Hegseth's political declarations; his metrics - 86% reduction in ballistic launches, 73% reduction in drone attacks - will be scrutinised when the supplemental funding request arrives; his "gritty work" warning signals the campaign is not over despite declared air dominance Speaker Mike Johnson Speaker of the House (R-LA) Holds the decisive role in today's war powers vote; his characterisation of the resolution as playing "right into the hands of the enemy" is designed to make a yes vote politically toxic; if the resolution passes despite his opposition it signals a more serious erosion of his majority control than the midterm landscape can bear

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 5 (Today) House War Powers Vote Record vote on Massie-Khanna resolution; expected defeat; House version is a concurrent resolution not subject to presidential veto Mar 5–6 Carney Australia Visit Concludes, Canberra Final engagements; Canada-Australia Iran de-escalation statement; Carney returns to Ottawa facing domestic political pressure Mar 10 EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook First official US energy forecast incorporating Hormuz shock and Iran war; will set benchmark for SPR decision analysis Mar 17–18 FOMC Meeting Fed's first rate decision since Iran war began; energy shock vs. recession risk - rate path highly uncertain; dollar trajectory key Mar 19–20 European Council Summit, Brussels EU heads of government; energy emergency, NATO base divergence, Spain-US trade dispute - all with direct US-Canada implications Jul 1, 2026 CUSMA Review Target Date Canada-US-Mexico trade pact formal review; Iran war leverage, military contribution pressure, and sectoral tariffs all in play

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● CRITICAL Operation Epic Fury - Day 6 Iran's air force declared destroyed; navy sunk. IRIS Dena frigate torpedoed in Indian Ocean - first torpedo kill since WWII. Ballistic launches down 86%; drone attacks down 73%. Pentagon signals 4–8 week timeline; ground troops not ruled out. 6 US soldiers KIA (Kuwait, March 1). ● CRITICAL Hormuz Energy Shock - Pump Price Surge Iranian drones near-halted Hormuz shipping - 20% of global oil. National avg ~$2.98/gal (Mar 3 spike peaked $3.11); no SPR release planned. Qatar LNG plant shuttered. Goldman raises Brent to $100–120 if closure persists. ● TENSE Congress vs. Executive - War Powers Standoff Senate war powers resolution failed 47–53; House votes today. No AUMF has been sought. Democrats pivoting to appropriations leverage. Pentagon supplemental funding request expected imminently. GOP senators warn ground troops deployment could shift votes. ● WATCHING Canada–US: CUSMA Under War Leverage Carney refused to rule out military involvement; CUSMA July review looming. 52% of Canadian SMBs view US as unreliable partner. Steel/aluminum tariffs ongoing. Analysts warn Trump can leverage trade deal to extract Canadian military contribution. CAD under pressure. Fast Take WAR POWERSEvery representative is forced to choose between the Constitution and the commander-in-chief, ahead of November 2026 midterms. Rep. Massie's warning - that his colleagues "don't want their name associated with this when it doesn't turn out well" - is not just political commentary. It is the most honest risk assessment anyone in Washington has offered this week. ENERGYEvery dollar of Brent above $84 adds roughly $0.025–0.03/gallon at the pump. Goldman's $100 scenario implies $3.50+ nationally - a politically combustible figure for an administration already facing war fatigue. The SPR holds ~395 million barrels; the White House says it is not under consideration. That decision window is closing. CANADAHis CUSMA exposure is real - Trump has weaponised trade leverage before and will again. By declining to rule out military involvement while calling the war legally questionable, Carney has produced a formulation that will satisfy nobody: too ambiguous for Washington, too hawkish for Ottawa's international law community. PENTAGONThe 4–8 week timeline cited Wednesday implies a conflict extending through April and into the CUSMA review window. A 1-week or 8-week war are operationally very different things. The Pentagon's switching from precision munitions to gravity bombs - noted by Caine - signals the high-cost phase is giving way to attrition, not conclusion. MARKETSEnergy and defence stocks continue to outperform - Exxon, Chevron, Lockheed, Northrop all held gains from the opening days of the conflict. The key variable is duration: the market's implicit assumption of a short war is not yet contradicted by the facts, but it is being tested every day Hormuz remains closed. Developments to Watch House War Powers Vote - Result Expected Today WHAT HAPPENED The House is voting Thursday on the Massie-Khanna resolution directing removal of US forces from unauthorized hostilities in Iran. A parallel moderate Democratic resolution - giving Trump 30 days to seek congressional approval - was also introduced. Speaker Johnson is whipping against passage. At least one Republican - Massie himself - has publicly declared support alongside Khanna. SO WHAT Even a narrow defeat creates an actionable legislative record. Democrats' next move is the appropriations process - conditioning Pentagon supplemental funding on AUMF consideration and public hearings. The war powers vote is the opening bid, not the endgame. Pentagon Supplemental Funding Request - Imminent WHAT HAPPENED House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole confirmed the Pentagon is preparing a supplemental funding package. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to confirm a timeline Wednesday. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said Democrats will fund troops but demand open hearings and accountability for the Kuwait drone attack that killed six US soldiers. SO WHAT The supplemental is the most consequential legislative vehicle of the conflict. When Congress must vote to write the cheque, every abstraction about war powers becomes a dollar figure. Democratic conditions on funding - AUMF, hearings, limits on ground deployment - will define the actual constitutional constraint on executive war authority. Carney-Albanese Canberra Joint Statement - Nuclear Redline WHAT HAPPENED Carney and Albanese called for de-escalation but insisted any ceasefire must include a permanent end to Iran's nuclear weapons capacity. Carney said the Gulf Cooperation Council - "showing tremendous restraint" - should become involved in de-escalation. Albanese said the world "wants to see Iran cease to spread the destinations of its attacks." SO WHAT By adopting the nuclear redline as a condition for peace, Canada and Australia have effectively endorsed the war's core objective, narrowing their diplomatic space for independent brokerage. The "consistent with US -Israeli war aims" framing reduces Carney's credibility as a neutral mediator - which he has claimed to be pursuing. SPR Release Decision - Political Clock Ticking WHAT HAPPENED White House ruled out SPR release as of Wednesday. The reserve holds approximately 395 million barrels - roughly 30% smaller than at the start of the Ukraine war. GasBuddy's De Haan confirmed the $0.11 overnight surge; Goldman's $100–120 Brent scenario is now an active planning assumption if Hormuz closure persists. SO WHAT A 1 million barrel/day SPR release adds ~1% to global supply - insufficient to offset a full Hormuz closure of 15–20 million bpd. But it is politically essential optics. Biden's 2022 SPR release cut prices 17–42 cents/gallon. At $3.50+ nationally - the Goldman scenario - the White House will have no political choice but to release. The question is whether it waits for $3.50 to decide. CUSMA July Review - Iran War Adds Leverage Dimension WHAT HAPPENED CUSMA's mandatory review is targeted for July 1, 2026. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has flagged dairy supply management, softwood lumber, digital services taxes and online streaming regulations as US priorities. CUSMA-compliant goods remain duty-free under the February 20 executive order; steel and aluminum tariffs persist. SO WHAT Trump has a track record of using trade leverage for non-trade objectives. Carney's "studied ambiguity" on military involvement creates an exploitable pressure point. Analysts warn the combination of a CUSMA review and an active war gives Trump maximum leverage over Ottawa - and Carney's July review deadline is now running concurrently with a 4–8 week war timeline. Ground Troops Question - Republican Tripwire in Congress WHAT HAPPENED Hegseth declined to rule out ground troops on multiple occasions this week. Several Republican senators - including Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker - indicated their support could shift if troops enter Iran. The administration has not ruled out a ground deployment and Trump has said the operation could take "all the time we need." SO WHAT A ground deployment announcement would be the clearest trigger for Republican defections in the Senate - potentially providing the votes needed for a veto-proof war powers constraint, or at minimum placing the supplemental appropriations in serious jeopardy. The ground troops question is the single variable most likely to break the current congressional stalemate. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower PlayersRegulatory & Policy Watch War Powers Resolution (1973) - Congressional Authority vs. Executive Action The 1973 War Powers Resolution requires presidential notification within 48 hours of troop deployment and limits engagement to 60 days without congressional authorisation. The Senate's 47–53 defeat of the war powers resolution on March 4 was the second Kaine-led Iran war powers vote since June 2025, failing to clear the 60-vote cloture threshold. Democrats are pivoting to appropriations and AUMF demands as the next leverage mechanism. No president since Nixon has been successfully constrained by the resolution - but no president has requested a supplemental with this level of congressional opposition either. Strategic Petroleum Reserve - White House Rules Out Release, Political Clock Ticking The SPR holds approximately 395 million barrels, roughly 30% below pre-Ukraine war levels. White House has ruled out release for now. At sustained $84+ Brent, political pressure will intensify rapidly. A 1 million barrel/day release adds ~1% to global supply - insufficient to offset a full Hormuz closure of 15–20 million bpd - but provides 17–42 cents/gallon of retail relief. The decision window is measured in weeks, not months, at current prices. CUSMA Review - July 1, 2026 Target Date; Iran War Adds New Leverage Dimension The Canada-US-Mexico Agreement's mandatory review is targeted for July 1, 2026. The US Supreme Court's February 20 ruling struck down IEEPA tariffs; Trump replaced them with a 10% global tariff under Section 122, expiring after 150 days unless Congress extends. Steel, aluminum, auto, and lumber tariffs remain in force for Canada. CUSMA-compliant goods remain duty-free. Trump's Iran war leverage over Canada - Carney's military ambiguity creates the pressure point - adds a non-trade dimension to what was already a high-stakes negotiation. Pentagon Supplemental Funding - Constitutional Vehicle for Congressional Conditions House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole confirmed the Defence Department is preparing a supplemental funding package. Democrats have signalled conditional support - agreeing to fund troops but demanding open public hearings, accountability for the Kuwait drone attack, AUMF consideration, and limits on ground force deployment. The supplemental is the most constitutionally significant legislative vehicle of the conflict: Congress cannot be bypassed when it must authorise expenditure, giving Democrats leverage they lack on the symbolic war powers vote. CalendarBottom Line

Operation Epic Fury has achieved remarkable military results in six days - Iran's air force declared destroyed, its navy sunk, and its missile capacity degraded by 86%. But tactical dominance has not resolved the three domestic constraints that will ultimately determine whether the United States can sustain this war: the constitutional clock, the pump price, and the congressional coalition that is quietly fraying at the edges.

The war powers votes this week are largely symbolic - no president since Nixon has been successfully constrained by the 1973 resolution. But they matter because they create a record, and records compound. Every Republican who votes against the war powers measure is a potential hostage to the conflict's outcome. The real constitutional fight is the supplemental funding request, which arrives soon and cannot be bypassed. When Congress must vote to write the cheque, every abstraction about war powers becomes a dollar figure, and Democratic conditions - AUMF consideration, open hearings, no ground troops without approval - become negotiable leverage, not symbolic gestures.

Tuesday's pump price spike to $3.11/gallon - now partially absorbed to ~$2.98 - arrived faster than any legislative debate. Goldman's $100–120 Brent scenario is now an active planning assumption rather than a tail risk. The SPR holds 395 million barrels and the White House says it won't release them - but that position is measured in weeks, not months, at current prices. Every dollar of Brent above $84 adds roughly three cents per gallon at the pump. A sustained $100 Brent implies $3.50+ nationally - historically the threshold at which energy prices shift electoral calculations in competitive House districts.

Canada's position is the most precarious of any allied nation not directly involved in the fighting. Mark Carney has threaded a needle between international law criticism and strategic alignment with Washington, but the needle is getting narrower. His refusal to rule out military involvement - combined with CUSMA's July review - hands Trump a lever of extraordinary consequence. Whether Carney can sustain "studied ambiguity" through a four-to-eight-week war campaign, while simultaneously navigating a trade negotiation with an administration that has demonstrated willingness to weaponise every available lever, is the central question for Ottawa's foreign and trade policy simultaneously.

The FOMC meeting on March 17–18 will be the most consequential Federal Reserve decision in years. Jerome Powell must assess an energy shock of uncertain duration, a growth risk that is simultaneously intensifying, and a fiscal position already stressed by war spending. The Fed's implicit assumption - that this is a temporary supply shock - is not yet contradicted by the data, but it is being tested every day Hormuz remains closed. The market's S&P 500 thesis is binary: short war, Hormuz reopens, premium dissipates - or it doesn't. The index at 6,865 reflects the first scenario. The $84 Brent price suggests the market is not entirely sure.