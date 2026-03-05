MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SEC Announces Roundtable on Options Market Structure Reform

March 05, 2026 10:24 AM EST | Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that it will host a roundtable on April 16, 2026, to discuss listed options market structure, including facilitating competition in a quote driven market, evaluating the customer experience, and identifying opportunities and challenges for continued growth.

“The U.S.-listed options market has seen remarkable growth, particularly among retail investors,” said SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce.“The roundtable will offer the Commission a valuable opportunity to foster public dialogue that celebrates the market's achievements while also considering areas for further reflection, ultimately supporting ongoing growth and expanding opportunities for all investors.”

The roundtable will be open to the public and held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. The discussion will be streamed live on SEC, and a recording will be available at a later date.

Information regarding the roundtable's agenda and speakers will be posted before the event. Please note that the number of in-person participants may be limited and visitors will be subject to security checks.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on listed options market structure may submit their comments electronically or on paper. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the roundtable and posted on the SEC's website and all comments received will be posted without change. Persons submitting comments are cautioned that personal identifying information is not redacted or edited from comment submissions, and they should only submit information that they wish to make publicly available. All submissions should refer to File Number 4-887, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.

Electronic Comments:

Use the SEC's online submission form or send an email to ... with“File Number 4-887” included in the subject line.

Paper Comments:

Send paper comments to Vanessa Countryman, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest