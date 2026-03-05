MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Early Warning Report - Finda Telecoms Oy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Finda Telecoms Oy (the " Company "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Finda Oy, announced that it exercises control or direction directly or indirectly over the Class A shares (the " Class A Shares ") of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A) (the " Reporting Issuer "). The details of the Company's ownership in the Reporting Issuer are as follows:



Prior to March 4, 2026 the Company had control or direction of 7,384,398 Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer, representing approximately 9.964% of the outstanding Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer.

Effective March 4, 2026 the Company acquired an aggregate of 150,000 Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer at a price of CAD $23.2547 per Class A Share, which represents an additional 0.202% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer. Following the March 4, 2026 transaction, the Company controls directly or indirectly an aggregate of 7,534,398 Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer, representing approximately 10.166% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer. The Class A Shares are held by Finda Telecom Oy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Finda Oy.

The above transactions occurred under an acquisition on the TSX market.

The Class A Shares of the Reporting Issuer are held for investment purposes. The Company may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of securities of the Reporting Issuer, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Finda Oy

Jaakko Salmela, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +358 40 7257 521

