Hannah Ainsworth

  • Senior Lecturer in Primary and Childhood Education, Edge Hill University
Hannah is a Senior Lecturer in Primary and Childhood Education with a specialism in Physical Education, leading on the Primary PGCE P.E. specialism. Hannah's research interests are interdisciplinary spanning across health and education. Her research and publications focus on women and teacher workplace wellbeing, exploring organisational approaches to supporting retention and wellbeing at work. She also has a keen interest in women's health across the lifespan and the intersection of this with Physical Education, Physical Activity and Sport. Hannah teaches across a range of research and physical education modules across undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Edge Hill University. She leads on the PGCE L7 evidence informed practice module, and leads the PGCE Primary P.E. pathway and modules.

  • –present Senior Lecturer in Primary and Childhood Education, Edge Hill University
  • 2026 Manchester Metropolitan University, PhD

