How To Spot The Use And Abuse Of The Word 'Context'

Everyone's been in a debate when someone says:"You're taking that out of context." But what does it actually mean to understand something"in context"?

Appeals to context feel irrefutable. Of course we need context. But“context” is one of those ideas that seems obvious until you actually try to define it. What counts as context? Where does context end and the thing itself begin? And whose context matters?

Take a typical example: a quote from a politician surfaces that seems damning. Condemnation ensues. But a defence is mounted: the quote has been taken out of context – the politician was being sarcastic, as you'll see when you look at what else they said at the same time.

But the assault continues when it's pointed out that the quote fits with other remarks the politician has made. Meanwhile, still further defences are mounted on the basis of the wider political debates around the subject of the quote. Everyone's invoking context, but nobody's agreeing.

“Context” isn't one thing, though the way we use the word often suggests it is. It's dozens of different things we've given different names to over centuries. Social context. Historical context. Cultural context. Political context. Economic context. Linguistic context. Biographical context. Institutional context. Each of these emerged as distinct ways of thinking about how to situate meaning, and each implies a different kind of explanation.

We haven't always been as concerned about context as we are now – and we haven't always understood it in the same way. The historian Peter Burke dates“context” in roughly its current (and quite capacious) senses to the counter-enlightenment romanticism of the 19th century.

This same counter-enlightenment romanticism is partly the context in which my own discipline of anthropology emerged – and people started insisting we understand human practices“in their total social context”. They meant something specific: that you can't understand a ritual or belief by isolating it, and you have to see how it fits into an entire way of life.

When historians talk about“historical context”, they often mean the sequence of events and conditions that preceded something – the causal chain. When literary critics invoke“textual context”, they often mean the surrounding words that shape meaning. These are all genuinely different intellectual operations, and they often pull in opposite directions.

The philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein spent much of his life thinking about this problem. In his early work, he thought meaning depended on logical context – how a statement fits into a formal structure.

Later, he abandoned this for something messier: meaning depends on what he called“form of life” – the shared practices and assumptions that make our words intelligible to one other. There's no algorithm for context, there's just the hard work of making explicit what we normally take for granted. This helps to explain why political arguments can sometimes be so frustrating. We think we're disagreeing about facts when we're actually disagreeing about which kind of context is relevant.

Take recent debates about crime statistics. In 2024, the then Conservative government of the UK argued that crime had fallen by 56% since 2010, yet it also claimed that knife crime had risen dramatically in London since the arrival of Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

More recently, meanwhile, Reform's Nigel Farage argues that crime has skyrocketed since the 1990s in ways that records fail to make clear because people aren't reporting crimes. Still others point to the economic context of austerity and cuts to policing that have hit deprived areas the hardest.

Who's right? They all might be, in a sense. But they're playing different games with context. The Conservative government used temporal context (crime down since 2010) and regional context (but up in London). Farage invokes methodological context (the problem of unreported crime skewing the data). Critics of austerity point to economic and structural context (resource distribution and its effects). Each context tells you to look at different things, weigh different factors, draw different conclusions.

There's no neutral context, no view from nowhere. Every context is itself a choice: a decision about what matters, what explains what, which background is relevant. When we invoke context, we're not just adding information, we're making a claim about what kind of thing the world is. These aren't just different amounts of context, they're different ideas about what makes things meaningful.

What do we do with this?

Choosing a context is itself an argumentative move. When you invoke historical context, you're claiming – probably – that temporal sequence and precedent matter most. When you invoke social context, you're claiming that group membership or structural position matter most. These are substantial commitments, not neutral framings.

It's also helpful to recognise that contexts can conflict. The immediate linguistic context (x was being ironic) might point one way, while the historical context (but x voted for similar measures) points to another. Both can be“true” while supporting opposite conclusions.

None of this means context doesn't matter. It means it's helpful to be honest about what we're doing when we invoke it. We're not just adding background information. We're making claims about what kind of background matters, which in turn depend on deeper assumptions about how the world works.

It's helpful to be explicit about which context we're operating in, and why we think it's the relevant one. That certainly won't resolve all arguments. But it might help us see that we're not always arguing about the same thing.

Understanding context isn't an invitation to add more and more information until everyone agrees. It's an acknowledgement that meaning is situated, and that different situations generate different meanings. The hard part is figuring out which situation we're actually in.

