IAEA Board Recognizes Direct Impact Of Russian Attacks On Nuclear Safety

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on X.

"The IAEA Board of Governors has adopted a resolution recognizing the direct nuclear safety and security implications of Russia's systematic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Targeting electrical substations that feed nuclear sites is not 'just' another strike. It is a deliberate attempt to create blackout conditions and raise the risk of an incident," he said.

Sybiha thanked the Board members for their clear understanding of these risks and for supporting the IAEA's monitoring and expert missions.

"This is nuclear terrorism. There can be no 'business as usual' with Russia in the atomic energy sphere as long as it continues creating unacceptable risks – through the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and constant strikes against the power grid that keeps nuclear safety systems alive," he said.

He recalled that Ukraine had repeatedly warned there were grounds to believe that representatives of Russia's state energy sector, including Rosatom, were involved in planning attacks on substations critical to the external power supply schemes of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Those responsible for such crimes, Sybiha said, must be held accountable.

The next steps should be practical, the minister added, including strengthening Ukraine's air defense to stop the strikes, increasing pressure on Moscow, and imposing sanctions against Rosatom.

In January, Sybiha called on the IAEA to convene an urgent meeting of its Board of Governors following Russian strikes that threatened nuclear safety.

Photo: @andrii_sybiha