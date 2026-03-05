Zelensky Threatens To Give Phone Number Of 'Someone' In EU To UAF

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this during a briefing following a working meeting with the Prime Minister, and the Cabinet of Ministers, according to a correspondent of Ukrinform.

"We hope that one person in the European Union will not block EUR 90 billion, or the first tranche of the EUR 90 billion, and that Ukrainian soldiers will have weapons. Otherwise, we will give the address of this person to our Armed Forces, to our guys. Let them call him and speak with him in their own language," Zelensky said.

During the same briefing, he also acknowledged that unofficial calls are coming from the European Union to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline, as Orban wants, and that in exchange EU assistance would be unblocked.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine twice summoned Hungary's charge d'affaires over Hungary's distortion of Ukraine's position regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline and false accusations against Ukraine.

Ukraine has never had as many Patriot missiles as were used in three days of Iran operation – Zelensky

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote an open letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to immediately reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed that Ukraine will in the coming days assess how much time is needed to repair the Druzhba oil pipeline damaged by Russia.

On January 27, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in the Lviv Oblast. It later emerged that a drone may have hit a section of the pipeline through which Russian oil is supplied to Hungary and Slovakia. Naftogaz confirmed the strike but did not specify exactly what was hit, only noting that it was already the 15th attack on its facilities within a month.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reminded Hungary that the problems with the transit of Russian oil are caused precisely by the aggression of Russia and its strikes on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, to which Budapest has not publicly responded.

For its part, Hungary has suspended diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until oil transit to Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline is restored. Hungary has also said it is considering halting electricity and gas exports to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume the supply of Russian oil to the country via the pipeline.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here