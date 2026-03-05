Ukraine Receives Request Form US For Support In Defending Against Shahed Drones In Middle East Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against "shaheds" in the Middle East region. I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security," the statement said.

As Zelensky noted, Ukraine helps partners who assist in ensuring the country's security and the protection of its people's lives.

Ukraine has never had as many Patriot missiles as were used in three days of Iran operation – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to share interceptor drones with partners in the Middle East in exchange for missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on facilities of the regime in Iran. Following this, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Later, the news agency Islamic Republic News Agency confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, died on the morning of February 28.