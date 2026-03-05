Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline 2026: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight ABBVIE, Eisai Co, Anji Pharma, Yuhan, Renexxion Ireland

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Chronic Idiopathic Constipation pipeline constitutes key companies continuously working towards developing Chronic Idiopathic Constipation treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market.

The Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Chronic Idiopathic Constipation treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation companies working in the treatment market are ABBVIE, Eisai Co., Ltd., Anji Pharma, Yuhan, Renexxion Ireland, Forest Laboratories, Albireo, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis, Theravance Biopharma, SK Life Science, Inc., Movetis, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ipsen, and others, are developing therapies for the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation treatment



Emerging Chronic Idiopathic Constipation therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- LINZESS (linaclotide), GOOFICE, ANJ908 (Pradigastat), YH12852, Naronapride, Linaclotide, A3309, AJG555, linaclotide, KWA-0711, Tegaserod, TD-5108, YKP10811, prucalopride, KWA-0711, PEG 4000 (Forlax®), and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation market in the coming years.

In November 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Linzess as the first authorized therapy for children diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), expanding the product's label. Pediatric patients aged seven years and older with the condition are now eligible for treatment with the drug, which is co-marketed by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie. This new indication broadens the use of Linzess, which is already extensively prescribed for adults in the United States to manage various forms of constipation.

In April 2025, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a biotechnology company focused on advancing transformative therapies for gastrointestinal and rare diseases, announced plans to present real-world evidence at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week® (DDW), taking place May 3–6 in San Diego, CA. The presentation will showcase data on the adoption and utilization of newly approved ICD-10 codes in patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) dependent on parenteral nutrition.

In December 2024, NeurAxis, Inc. ("NeurAxis" or the "Company") (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies for chronic and debilitating conditions in both children and adults, has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for its RED (Rectal Expulsion Device). This approval enables NeurAxis to commercially market the device for testing and evaluating patients with chronic constipation caused by pelvic floor dyssynergia, particularly those who are unlikely to see improvement with increased laxative use. In November 2024, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD), a member of the S&P SmallCap 600®, is a leading gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare company dedicated to improving the treatment of GI diseases and setting new standards of care for GI patients. As pioneers in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), we are proud to lead the U.S. branded prescription market for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Overview

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation is a condition characterized by long-term, unexplained difficulty in passing stool, often accompanied by infrequent bowel movements, straining, and discomfort. The term "idiopathic" indicates that the cause is unknown, as there are no identifiable underlying medical conditions contributing to the constipation. CIC can significantly affect a person's quality of life and may result in symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, and a feeling of incomplete evacuation. It is typically diagnosed when other causes of constipation, such as gastrointestinal disorders or medications, are ruled out. Treatment often involves lifestyle changes, dietary modifications, and medications.

Emerging Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



A3309: Albireo

AJG555: EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

linaclotide: Astellas Pharma Inc

KWA-0711: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tegaserod: Novartis

TD-5108: Theravance Biopharma

YKP10811: SK Life Science, Inc.

prucalopride: Movetis

KWA-0711: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd PEG 4000 (Forlax®): Ipsen

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Assessment by Product Type

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation By Stage and Product Type

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Assessment by Route of Administration

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation By Stage and Route of Administration

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Assessment by Molecule Type Chronic Idiopathic Constipation by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Report covers around products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation are - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Valeant Pharma, Abbott, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc, Takeda Pharma, and others.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Analysis:

The Chronic Idiopathic Constipation pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation, Aging Population, Advancements in Drug Development, Increasing Awareness and Diagnosis Rates, Regulatory Approvals and Pipeline Expansion, Growing Investment in Gastrointestinal Research, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High Clinical Trial Failure Rates, Side Effects of Available Treatments, Limited Patient Compliance, High Development Costs, Generic Competition, Regulatory Challenges, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market growth.

Scope of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Companies: ABBVIE, Eisai Co., Ltd., Anji Pharma, Yuhan, Renexxion Ireland, Forest Laboratories, Albireo, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis, Theravance Biopharma, SK Life Science, Inc., Movetis, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ipsen, and others

Key Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Therapies: LINZESS (linaclotide), GOOFICE, ANJ908 (Pradigastat), YH12852, Naronapride, Linaclotide, A3309, AJG555, linaclotide, KWA-0711, Tegaserod, TD-5108, YKP10811, prucalopride, KWA-0711, PEG 4000 (Forlax®), and others

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Idiopathic Constipation current marketed and Chronic Idiopathic Constipation emerging therapies Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market Dynamics: Chronic Idiopathic Constipation market drivers and Chronic Idiopathic Constipation market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Report Introduction

2. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Executive Summary

3. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Overview

4. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Preclinical Stage Products

10. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Therapeutics Assessment

11. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Key Companies

14. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Key Products

15. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Unmet Needs

16. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

