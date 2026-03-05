Sinsun Fasteners Resumes Full Operations After Lunar New Year Holiday

MENAFN - GetNews) After the Lunar New Year holiday, Sinsun Fasteners officially resumes full operations today. Our production, sales, and operations teams have fully returned to work. We will accelerate the delivery of all pending orders that were placed before the holiday, actively support the production of new projects launched by our clients, and further strengthen the long-term cooperative relationships with both new and existing clients, bringing more reliable support to your business development.

After a brief period of rest and maintenance, our production lines are now fully operational. As a professional factory-direct supplier, Sinsun Fasteners has long specialized in providing high-quality, custom fasteners tailored to diverse industrial and construction needs. Our core product line includes Self Tapping Screws, Self Drilling Screws, Drywall Screws, Roofing Screws, and Wood Screws. During the holiday break, we completed critical equipment maintenance and production line upgrades to enhance efficiency, ensuring shorter delivery cycles and more consistent quality for all orders in 2026.







To our valued existing clients, we extend our sincere gratitude for your patience and trust during our holiday period. Your long-term support has always been the driving force for Sinsun's development. With our return to full operations, all pending orders are now being prioritized for immediate production, and we will keep you updated on the production progress in a timely manner. Our quality control team has implemented stricter inspection protocols at every stage, from raw material selection to final packaging, to guarantee that every batch of screws fully meets your exact specifications. We are also prioritizing rush orders to ensure that your critical project timelines are not disrupted, helping you avoid any potential losses caused by delayed delivery.

In the new year, Sinsun looks forward to cooperating with both new and existing clients and welcoming you to purchase our high-quality products. Our sales and customer service teams are now fully operational and ready to assist with all your inquiries, provide detailed product quotations, and track your orders throughout the entire process. Sinsun is poised to be your trusted partner in securing stable, high-quality screw supplies, and we are committed to providing you with the most professional and thoughtful service.

If you have any needs or questions about our products, please feel free to contact us at any time. We respond to all inquiries within 24 hours via email, phone, or WhatsApp, ensuring that your questions are answered promptly and your needs are met in a timely manner.

