Acrow Solution Provides A Detour Route During Bridge Replacement Project In Rural Cherokee County, Alabama

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to carry detoured traffic during a bridge replacement project in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The detour bridge was installed on State Route 273 (SR-273), just north of Leesburg, Alabama.

SR-273 is a 16-mile north–south corridor in the state's northeast that serves as a key rural route for residents and first responders. When the hundred-year-old bridge carrying SR-273 traffic over Daniels Branch had reached the end of its service life, it was designated for replacement. While the area is not heavily populated, the alternate detour route of 40 miles would have been both inconvenient for residents and unsafe for timely emergency response. Installing a temporary detour bridge to reliably and safely maintain the route during the project was considered necessary, and a Mabey Universal bridge from Acrow was selected.

Acrow's modular steel structure is 140 feet long, with a two-lane width of 24 feet. The bridge has an asphalt overlay deck surface and was designed to AASHTO HS20-44. The bridge was provided to project contractor McInnis Construction, who assembled the bridge at the site and installed it adjacent to the original structure using a crane assisted launch. Traffic switched from the aging bridge to the Acrow detour structure in November 2025. After the original structure is demolished, a replacement bridge will be constructed, with completion now expected to be late 2026. The Acrow detour bridge will remain in place until the new bridge is opened to traffic.

"Acrow's modular steel bridges provide cost-effective, safe detour solutions that reduce disruptions for travelers and local businesses during construction projects,” said Will Smith, Acrow's Senior Business Development Manager for Southeast US.“Available for rent or purchase, Acrow's bridging solutions can help project owners and contractors keep projects on or ahead of schedule.”

“While this project is located in a rural area with a relatively limited population, maintaining reasonable travel access and reliable emergency response capabilities for residents is always a critical concern,” said Keith Burnett, McInnis Project Manager.“For projects in communities with limited alternate routes, Acrow's versatile detour bridges are ideal solutions to keep traffic-and busy lives-moving during bridge upgrade or replacement projects.”

