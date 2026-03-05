Flight-Bus-Car: How Stranded UAE Umrah Pilgrims Reached Home Amid Travel Chaos

When airspaces closed, some residents returning from pilgrimage travelled by bus to the Saudi border, where friends and relatives drove down to bring them home

