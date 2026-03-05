'She's Coming Back': Djokovic Predicts Serena Return

MENAFN - Jordan Times) INDIAN WELLS, United States - Novak Djokovic is convinced US tennis great Serena Williams will return to competition, and the 24-time Grand Slam champion is itching to see "one of the greatest athletes" back on court.

"I think she's coming back," Djokovic said on Wednesday at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters.

"I don't know. I haven't spoken to her, but I guess the sentiment is that she's coming back. Where and how, singles, doubles, we don't know, and if I'm in her position, I would hide it too."

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, hasn't competed since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open.

But the 44-year-old mother of two re-entered the anti-doping testing pool in December and regained eligibility.

Initially she denied she planned a comeback, but in January she declined to rule it out, telling NBC's "Today" show: "That's not a yes or a no. I don't know, I'm just going to see what happens." Djokovic said players were buzzing at the prospect.

"Everybody is excited, and it's definitely something that's very highly anticipated," he said.

Williams's sister Venus, 45, accepted a wild card into the Indian Wells singles draw and will face France's Diane Parry in the first round.

Djokovic suggested Serena could return for Wimbledon -- where she is a seven-time singles champion.

"I pick that one as well as her comeback," he said. "I don't know. I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus. That would be nice to see, just from my point of view and tennis fans', for sure.

"She's one of the greatest athletes, really. It would be great to have her back too."

Djokovic is seeded third in Indian Wells as he plays his first event since he fell to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final, after toppling Jannik Sinner in the semis.

"For me that has been a phenomenal result," the 38-year-old said. "I have proven to myself primarily and to others that I can still compete at the highest level and beat these guys.

"So my logic is why not keep going as long as I have that fire and flair and quality and also motivation to do that.

"There are objectives and goals that are always there. You want to win, so you want to get another title and get another Slam, hopefully," he said. "I was close in Australia."

Djokovic's five Indian Wells titles are tied for the most with Swiss great Roger Federer.

But he hasn't reached the quarter-finals since his last title run in 2016.

He'll launch his latest desert campaign on Saturday against either France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.