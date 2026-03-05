Shipping Ministry Steps Up Maritime Security Monitoring In Persian Gulf

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has intensified monitoring of the maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf and adjoining sea areas, amid emerging risks to commercial shipping.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the safety of Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers operating in the region.

During the meeting, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) briefed the Minister on the prevailing security environment, including reported missile and drone activity, electronic interference and other maritime threats across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

The current status of Indian-flagged ships and Indian crew members in the region was also reviewed.

Following the assessment, the Ministry activated enhanced precautionary measures. These include real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels with increased reporting frequency, round-the-clock monitoring through the MMDAC DGComm Centre, and mandatory reporting protocols for vessels, ship owners and managers.

Stakeholders have been directed to undertake voyage-specific risk assessments, maintain heightened security posture and ensure continuous communication readiness.

Close coordination is being maintained with the Indian Navy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and Indian missions abroad.

Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees have been advised to exercise caution in crew deployment and maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families.

A dedicated Quick Response Team has also been constituted to enable swift inter-agency coordination and facilitate timely assistance to Indian seafarers and their families. Helpline numbers have been activated and disseminated through authorised recruitment agencies.

Reaffirming the government's position, the Minister stated that India remains prepared to extend operational, diplomatic and humanitarian support as required, and will continue active engagement with domestic and international stakeholders to safeguard Indian maritime assets and personnel.

(KNN Bureau)

