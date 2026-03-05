Biomednewsbreaks - Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) Reports Positive Phase 2 Results For HLP004 In Generalized Anxiety Disorder

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This NewsBreak has been disseminated on behalf of Helus Pharma and may include paid advertising.

Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel serotonergic agonists (“NSAs”) for serious mental health conditions, today reported topline results from a Phase 2 signal detection study evaluating HLP004 as a potential adjunctive treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe generalized anxiety disorder (“GAD”) who remained symptomatic despite ongoing standard-of-care antidepressant therapy. Patients receiving 20 mg HLP004 alongside standard treatments achieved a mean 10.4-point reduction in HAM-A anxiety scores at six weeks (p<0.0001), with the study also demonstrating durable response rates, favorable tolerability and a short in-clinic treatment experience, supporting continued development of the therapy for a patient population with limited treatment options.

To view the full press release, visit

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma(TM), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., founded in 2019 (the“Company”), is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs – novel serotonergic agonists: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma(TM) is a trademark of Cybin Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HELP are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN