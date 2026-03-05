Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) Secures $807,000 From Warrant Exercises To Advance Murdock Mountain Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) and may include paid advertising.



Nevada Organic Phosphate, targeting the growing need for phosphate fertilizer for the expanding organic foods market, has received proceeds from the exercise of 14.6 million warrants.

The company's cash on hand now totals approximately $1.25 million, and the capital will help support Phase II drilling at the Murdock Mountain Project in Nevada.

The Murdock Mountain deposit may represent one of the only large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate resources in North America. Remaining warrants could generate roughly $2.46 million if exercised.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C.-based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, announced that it recently received approximately $807,000 from the exercise of outstanding warrants, strengthening the company's funding position as it advances its phosphate exploration strategy in Nevada.

The company said the proceeds came from the exercise of 14,636,600 common share purchase warrants, representing roughly 99.7% of the warrants subject to acceleration. The warrants were issued during a series of private placements completed between February and July 2025 and carried exercise prices of...

