Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Draws Attention As New Survey Points To Larger System At Montauban

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), an exploration-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties, was featured in a recent article that discusses its appeal amid soaring gold and silver prices. The publication reads,“Construction at its Montauban property in Quebec is rapidly advancing toward gold-silver concentrate production with a 2026 timeline. Also, the newest survey for the company shows continuous structures extending ~1.2 km below surface. Combined with other information, this points to the possibility of a much larger, multi-zone system at the company's property. In addition, tailings reprocessing delivers potential industry-leading margins, creating sustainable shareholder value... Gold prices recently surpassed $5,300 an ounce, with sliver surpassing $110, driven by, among other things, the weakening U.S. dollar and lower interest rates that continue to boost the appeal of precious metals. With such metals viewed as a go-to solution to the corroding effects of inflation on wealth, people are rapidly bidding up both gold and silver. To a significant fraction of the population, this trend has priced them out of purchasing such metals altogether.”

“A realistic alternative is investment in companies already in the precious metals space that are currently making significant moves. ESGold is one such company. With millions of dollars' worth of investments in its gold/silver properties, and now approaching active production, the company represents an affordable path to enter that space. Experts have even noted that investing in such a company can offer more upside than investing in the physical metals themselves, mainly because its share price has room to outperform the surging price of gold and silver.”

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

