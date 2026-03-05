MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda to Begin Sales of Two U.S.-built Vehicles in Japan

TOKYO, Japan, Mar 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced plans to begin sales of two U.S.-built models in the Japanese market - the Acura* Integra Type S and Honda Passport TrailSport Elite - in the second half of 2026.

Taking advantage of a simplified certification system for U.S.-made passenger vehicles newly established by the Japan Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Honda will reverse-import these compelling models produced in the U.S. to enhance its product lineup to accommodate the diverse needs of customers in Japan.

Both the Acura Integra Type S and Honda Passport TrailSport Elite are produced by Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC (HDMA), a Honda automobile development and manufacturing subsidiary in the U.S.

Honda exhibited both models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 and Osaka Auto Messe 2026, held in January and February 2026, respectively, where many visitors showed strong interest in these models and expressed expectations for the market launch in Japan.

* Acura was established in 1986 as a premium performance automobile brand of Honda primarily in the North American market, which is focused on delivering Precision Crafted Performance.











Acura Integra Type S (U.S. version) Honda Passport TrailSport Elite (U.S. version)

Key features of Acura Integra Type S

The Acura Integra Type S sold in North America is the high-performance variant of the Acura Integra, equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission and 2-liter turbocharged engine. The exterior styling design achieves both the premium character unique to the Acura brand and a striking presence on the street.

Key features of Honda Passport TrailSport Elite

The Honda Passport is a midsized SUV model sold in North America, which features full-fledged off-road capabilities while also offering a comfortable on-road driving experience. The TrailSport Elite is the top trim with enhanced off-road capabilities.

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, Motorsports