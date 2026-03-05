King Receives Call From Belgium Monarch

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call with King Philippe of the Belgians on Thursday, called for stepping up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region.His Majesty reiterated that Iran's attacks on Jordan and a number of countries in the region are a violation of state sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens to expand the conflict.The King reaffirmed the need to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, emphasising that Jordan's priority is to protect its citizens, security, and stability.