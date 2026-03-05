403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Receives Call From Belgium Monarch
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call with King Philippe of the Belgians on Thursday, called for stepping up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region.
His Majesty reiterated that Iran's attacks on Jordan and a number of countries in the region are a violation of state sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens to expand the conflict.
The King reaffirmed the need to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, emphasising that Jordan's priority is to protect its citizens, security, and stability.
Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call with King Philippe of the Belgians on Thursday, called for stepping up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region.
His Majesty reiterated that Iran's attacks on Jordan and a number of countries in the region are a violation of state sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens to expand the conflict.
The King reaffirmed the need to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, emphasising that Jordan's priority is to protect its citizens, security, and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment