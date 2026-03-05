King Receives Call From Al Azhar Grand Imam

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Al Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb on Thursday.The call covered the dangerous escalation in the region, with both sides emphasising the need to stop Iranian attacks on Jordan and other countries in the region, and to utilise dialogue to avoid further conflicts.Imam Al Tayeb expressed his rejection of Iran's aggression against Jordan, and his condemnation of the violation of Arab states' sovereignty.The call also touched on developments in the West Bank and the need to de-escalate tensions and protect the freedom of worshippers to access Al Aqsa Mosque, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.