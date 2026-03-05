Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Air Defences Successfully Intercept Iranian Missile Attack


2026-03-05 02:02:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday the country had been targeted by a missile attack, adding that air defence systems were activated to intercept the incoming projectiles.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack prompted an immediate response from Qatari air defences.

The statement called on citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm and reassured, adhere to instructions issued by the security authorities, and to rely only on information released by official sources while avoiding the spread of rumors.

Gulf Times

