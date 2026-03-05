Qatar Air Defences Successfully Intercept Iranian Missile Attack
In a statement, the ministry said the attack prompted an immediate response from Qatari air defences.
The statement called on citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm and reassured, adhere to instructions issued by the security authorities, and to rely only on information released by official sources while avoiding the spread of rumors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment