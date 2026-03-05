Bahrain Says Iran Missile Sparked Fire At Main Oil Refinery, Now Contained
Manama: An Iranian missile strike sparked a blaze at Bahrain's main state-owned oil refinery on Thursday, which was later contained, the Gulf country's communications centre said.
"A fire broke out at a unit of the Bapco Energies refinery following an Iranian missile strike. The fire has been fully contained," Bahrain's National Communication Centre, the government's media arm, said in a statement.
The refinery, run by Bahrain's state oil company Bapco, lies in the island of Sitra on Bahrain's east coast, south of the capital Manama.
"There are no reported injuries, and refinery operations continue. An assessment of the damage is currently under way," the centre added.
Referring to the same strike, Bahrain's interior ministry had earlier said a facility in the vicinity was targeted and a witness told AFP they saw smoke rising from the area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment