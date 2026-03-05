Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diversified Energy TR-1


2026-03-05 02:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN
US25520W1071
Issuer Name
Diversified Energy Company
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
Barclays PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Mar-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.460000 2.800000 5.260000


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
US25520W1071 Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold
Sub Total 8.A Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC
Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Inc.
Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Securities Limited


10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays US Holdings Limited (100%)
Barclays US LLC (100%)
Barclays Group US Inc. (100%)
Barclays Capital Inc. (100%)
Trading book exemption applied

12. Date of Completion

05-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

