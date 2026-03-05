Diversified Energy TR-1
|ISIN
|US25520W1071
|Issuer Name
|Diversified Energy Company
|UK or Non-UK Issuer
|Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Barclays PLC
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|London
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|03-Mar-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|05-Mar-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|2.460000
|2.800000
|5.260000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|US25520W1071
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Sub Total 8.A
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Barclays PLC
|Barclays Bank PLC
|Barclays PLC
|Barclays Capital Inc.
|Barclays PLC
|Barclays Capital Securities Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
| Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays US Holdings Limited (100%)
Barclays US LLC (100%)
Barclays Group US Inc. (100%)
Barclays Capital Inc. (100%)
Trading book exemption applied
12. Date of Completion
|05-Mar-2026
13. Place Of Completion
|London
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment