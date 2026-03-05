Kabul Girl Builds Economic Self-Reliance For Her Family

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Samira Hasani, a young woman in Kabul who teaches at a private course while running an online business with a capital of 2,000 afghanis, says that the first step in any difficult endeavor is always the hardest, but girls should start with courage and trust in their abilities.

The Pajhwok Afghan News interviewed Samira for its program“Mirror of Women.”

Samira, 20, from the Pul-i-Khushk area of Kabul, was in the 11th grade four years ago. However, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) suspended girls' education beyond the sixth grade, she turned to learning English.

She says that when she could no longer attend school, she not only focused on English but also began developing skills in painting and beadwork.

After completing her English course, Samira started teaching the language at an educational center.

She says the salary from teaching was not enough, so she was constantly looking for alternatives. Eventually, she noticed several women running businesses online through social media.

She said:“When I saw so many girls working online, I always told myself that I should have my own work and start an online business.”

Having been interested in beadwork since childhood and possessing special skills in making beaded jewelry, she decided to create and sell her pieces online. At the beginning of last year, she launched her business with a capital of 2,000 afghanis.

Samira makes a variety of items, including bracelets, earrings, lockets and keychains, offering each at reasonable prices to her customers online.

She added:“At first, I only made handmade beaded bracelets, but gradually I realized I should expand my work. I started producing steel jewelry and slowly began working in clothing sales as well.”

According to her, five of her female students from her English course help her with beadwork, and her brother assists with tailoring.

Discussing challenges, she said:“Online work in Afghanistan is difficult because people are not very familiar with online shopping. Some worry the product won't be good or want to return it once it arrives. Online shops here are still not widely known and prices are often high. Our goal is to change this mindset and keep prices affordable.”

She expressed satisfaction with her work and said:“My family, especially my mother, supported me. Even if they couldn't help directly, their words and encouragement gave me hope. They always tell me to stay positive and believe that one day my online business will reach global levels.”

Samira also hopes her business will grow and that her products will attract customers abroad.

She encouraged other girls:“Starting anything is hard, and the first step is always the most difficult. But in any field where you have skills, begin with courage and believe in yourself.”

sa