NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Pomerantz LLP
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Pomerantz LLP that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ambarella, Inc. - AMBA” issued March 3, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
