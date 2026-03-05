Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transparency Notification (Article 14, First Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007)


2026-03-05 12:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned NV has received on 3 March 2026 a transparency notification, which indicates that ICAMAP Real Estate Securities Fund, S.A. SICAV-RAIF, as a result of the disposal of shares on the 23th of February 2026, now holds less than 3% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. ICAMAP Real Estate Securities Fund, S.A. SICAV-RAIF has thus crossed the lowest threshold (downward).

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Disclosure of transparency notification

MENAFN05032026004107003653ID1110823660



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search