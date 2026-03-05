403
Disclosure Of Transparency Notification (Article 14, First Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned NV has received on 3 March 2026 a transparency notification, which indicates that ICAMAP Real Estate Securities Fund, S.A. SICAV-RAIF, as a result of the disposal of shares on the 23th of February 2026, now holds less than 3% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. ICAMAP Real Estate Securities Fund, S.A. SICAV-RAIF has thus crossed the lowest threshold (downward).
