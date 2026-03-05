Jcdecaux Retains Melbourne's Iconic Yarra Trams Advertising Network

Secures an up to 14-year advertising contract with major digital expansion plans

Paris, March 5 th , 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has been re-appointed as the exclusive advertising partner for Melbourne's Yarra Trams network – the world's largest operational tram system – following a competitive tender process.

The new agreement, for a term of up to 14 years, retains the integrated concession across both the tram fleet and the tram shelter network, ensuring advertisers can plan integrated, city-wide campaigns across the full network. Under the renewed contract, JCDecaux will deliver a significant expansion of digital assets across Melbourne, including new Central Business District (CBD) locations and rollout into key suburban corridors.

Currently ranked the most liveable city in Australia and fourth globally in the Global Liveability Index 2025, Melbourne continues to demonstrate strong population growth with 5.4 million people in Greater Melbourne, economic contribution and cultural vibrancy. Melbourne's tram network connects the CBD with major cultural, retail, education and sporting precincts, including Melbourne Park and Albert Park, home to the Australian Open and the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said today in Melbourne at the start of the Formula 1 Grand Prix:“Retaining the integrated Yarra Trams contract reflects the strength of our partnership with Melbourne's tram operator. Yarra Trams is central to Melbourne's identity and provides one of the most powerful Out-of-Home platforms in Australia. With global events such as the Formula 1 and the Australian Open placing Melbourne as the sporting capital of the world, the city provides brands with a uniquely powerful environment and access to world-class audiences at scale.”

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



