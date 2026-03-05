Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BONDUELLE - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


2026-03-05 11:46:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONDUELLE
Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Head office: La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure - France
447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest information Total number of shares forming capital Number of voting rights

2026.02.28
32 630 114
Theoretical Total
52 680 395
Actual Total*
52 053 000

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • Monthly statements of number of shares and voting rights as of 2026.02.28

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
