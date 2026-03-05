Syensqo - Acquisition Of Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Acquisition of own shares

Brussels, March 5, 2026 - 17:45 CET

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” or the“Company”) pursues its Share Buyback Program (or the“Program”) announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million.

In the framework of this Program, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 59,000 Syensqo shares on February 26, 2026, as follows:

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 26-Feb-26 CEUX 21,814.00 58.70 1,280,577.78 56.06 60.66 26-Feb-26 XBRU 37,186.00 58.48 2,174,510.85 56.16 60.58 Total 59,000 3,455,089

As of February 27, 2026, the Company held a total of 1,913,247 own shares, spread out as follows:



634,371 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Share Buyback Program;

682,493 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share purchase program that was completed on October 23, 2024; 596,383 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at .

Contacts

Media Relations

...

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

...

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Acquisition d'actions propres

Bruxelles, le 05 Mars 2026 - 17:45 CET

Conformément à l'article 7:215 du Code belge des sociétés et des associations, Syensqo SA ((( Syensqo )) ou la (( Société ))) poursuit son programme de rachat d'actions (ou le (( Programme ))) annoncé le 30 septembre 2024, portant sur un montant maximum de €300 millions.

Dans le cadre de cette tranche, Syensqo annonce qu'elle a racheté 59 000 actions Syensqo le 26 février 2026 inclus, comme suit:

Date d'achat Marché / MTF Nombre d'actions Prix ​​moyen payé (€) Total (€) Prix payé ​​le plus bas (€) Prix payé ​​le plus haut (€) 26-Feb-26 CEUX 21,814.00 58.70 1,280,577.78 56.06 60.66 26-Feb-26 XBRU 37,186.00 58.48 2,174,510.85 56.16 60.58 Total 59,000 3,455,089

Au 27 février 2026, la Société détenait un total de 1,913,247 actions propres, réparties comme suit:



634 371 actions Syensqo acquises dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions;

682 493 actions Syensqo dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions LTIP qui a pris fin le 23 octobre 2024 et 596 383 actions Syensqo par Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), une filiale indirecte détenue à 100 % par Syensqo.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d'améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l'on retrouve dans l'habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d'informations sur .

Contacts

Media Relations

...

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

...

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

Verwerving van eigen aandelen

Brussel, 5 maart 2026 – 17u45 CET

In overeenstemming met artikel 7:215 van het Belgische Wetboek van Vennootschappen en Verenigingen zet Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” of de“Vennootschap”) zijn aandelenterugkoopprogramma (of het“Programma”), aangekondigd op 30 september 2024, voort voor een bedrag van maximaal €300 miljoen.

Als onderdeel van deze tranche kondigt Syensqo aan dat het 59,000 Syensqo-aandelen heeft teruggekocht op 26 februari 2026, als volgt:

Verwervings-

datum Markt / MTF Aantal aandelen Gemiddelde betaalde prijs (€) Totaal (€) Laagste betaalde prijs (€) Hoogste betaalde prijs (€) 26-Feb-26 CEUX 21.814,00 58,70 1.280.577,78 56,06 60,66 26-Feb-26 XBRU 37.186,00 58,48 2.174.510,85 56,16 60,58 Totaal 59.000 3.455.089

Op 27 februari 2026 bezat de Vennootschap in totaal 1,913,247 eigen aandelen, als volgt verdeeld:



634,371 Syensqo-aandelen in het kader van het Share Buyback Program;

682,493 Syensqo-aandelen in het kader van het Langetermijn-incentiveplan (LTIP) –programma voor de terugkoop van aandelen dat eindigde op 23 oktober 2024; 596,383 Syensqo-aandelen door Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), een volledige indirecte dochteronderneming van de Vennootschap.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op .

Contacts

Media Relations

...

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

...

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

