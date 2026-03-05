403
Hardee County, FL Modernizes Citizen Engagement With Catalis Request311 Solution
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Catalis announced the deployment of Catalis Request311 in Hardee County, FL, giving residents a simple way to submit service requests online while helping County staff track, manage, and respond to issues more efficiently.
Hardee County serves a small population across a large geographic area, creating ongoing demands for staff responsible for maintaining roads, parks, and public infrastructure. With Catalis Request311, residents can submit requests online and follow progress in real time, which reduces routine status-check calls and allows staff to focus on resolving issues.
“We chose Catalis to bring Hardee County's operations into a more efficient, digital future. Their platform allows us to streamline our workflows and provide the modern, transparent service our residents deserve. We're excited to have a partner that helps us work smarter for our community,” said Douglas Baber, Assistant County Manager, Hardee County.
By digitizing service workflows, the County can better track performance, monitor response times, and manage requests across departments without relying on manual intake or routing.
“Request311 empowers counties like Hardee to operate more efficiently while delivering a modern, transparent experience for residents,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive Vice President, Catalis Public Works & Citizen Engagement.“By automating workflows and centralizing citizen requests, the County can reduce administrative burden while improving service delivery.”
The deployment reflects Hardee County's commitment to practical modernization, using intuitive digital tools to strengthen accountability and provide residents with a clearer path to local government services.
