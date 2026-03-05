MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Align Career Design Expands Integrated Coaching Model to Support Whole-Person Career Transformation for Global Leaders

March 05, 2026 10:00 AM EST | Source: Align Career Design

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Align Career Design, a U.S.-based executive career and leadership coaching firm, today announced the expansion of its coaching and career design services to deliver a more comprehensive, whole-person model for professionals navigating career transitions, leadership growth, and life redesign.

Founded and led by Dr. Kirsten Hemmy, Align Career Design has traditionally supported professionals seeking clarity and momentum in their careers. With this expansion, the firm formalizes an integrated framework that bridges career strategy, leadership identity, and life design responding to a growing demand among executives and globally minded professionals for more sustainable and purpose-driven career paths.

"Many high-performing professionals have achieved measurable success, yet still feel misaligned or uncertain about their next chapter," said Dr. Hemmy. "Career decisions are life decisions. Our work helps clients slow down enough to clarify who they are becoming, and then build a career strategy that reflects that identity."







(In frame: Dr. Kirsten Hemmy, Founder and Executive Coach)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The expanded services include career clarity and purpose-alignment coaching, leadership identity and transition support, assessment-based coaching using tools such as the Energy Leadership Index (ELI) and CliftonStrengths, and strategic resume and LinkedIn positioning aligned to long-term direction rather than short-term job searches.

Align Career Design emphasizes alignment between values, strengths, and professional direction. Its methodology integrates coaching psychology, adult learning theory, leadership development, and practical career tools, including structured networking campaigns and brand development support.

The company's flagship 12-week Career Accelerator program anchors the expanded offerings. Built around a four-phase transformation model - Clarify, Align, Design, and Activate, the program guides clients through defining their vision, identifying aligned opportunities, developing authentic professional narratives, and executing a focused search strategy.

The Career Accelerator is offered in two tiers. The Essential package provides access to the full 12-week curriculum, weekly group coaching sessions, mindset support, assessment debriefs, resume and cover letter strategy sessions, AI-supported networking campaigns, and community accountability. The Elite package is designed for senior leaders and high-achieving professionals seeking deeper customization and accelerated progress. It includes weekly private coaching, expanded mindset work, leadership presence development, advanced mastermind access, and intensive interview preparation, along with collaborative resume and materials development.

Beyond the flagship program, Align Career Design offers individual coaching engagements, workshops, and organizational partnerships. The firm frequently supports professionals navigating international careers, cross-cultural work environments, and global mobility transitions.

According to Dr. Hemmy, the timing of the expansion reflects broader shifts in the global workforce. "Leaders across sectors are reevaluating what sustainability and impact mean in their work," she said. "Organizations are also recognizing that retaining values-aligned leaders requires more than compensation. It requires supporting clarity, growth, and authentic leadership development."

Based in the United States, Align Career Design serves clients globally through virtual coaching, workshops, and digital programs. The firm frequently works with professionals in cross-cultural environments, internationally distributed teams, and globally mobile careers. In addition to individual coaching, the company partners with organizations seeking to develop and retain purpose-driven talent.

"Success on paper does not always translate to fulfillment in practice," Dr. Hemmy added. "Our role is to help leaders design careers that are both strategically sound and personally meaningful."

For additional information about the Career Accelerator and executive coaching offerings, please visit .

Professionals interested in exploring fit may schedule a complimentary strategy consultation via /contact.

About Align Career Design and Dr. Kirsten Hemmy

Align Career Design is an executive career and leadership coaching firm founded by Dr. Kirsten Hemmy, a PhD educator, ICF-trained coach, public speaker, and published writer with more than 15 years of experience supporting professionals globally. Serving over 200 clients across sectors including education, government, nonprofit, healthcare, and technology-adjacent industries, the firm specializes in values-aligned career transitions, strengths-based leadership development, and strategic professional branding. All programs are designed and led by Dr. Hemmy, who brings expertise in adult learning theory, global mobility, and leadership identity development. Through individual coaching, group programs, workshops, and organizational partnerships, Align Career Design supports leaders seeking clarity, authenticity, and sustainable career direction.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Dr. Kirsten Hemmy

Email: ...

Source: Align Career Design

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Align Career Design