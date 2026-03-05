Zelensky: Decision On EUR 90B Loan For Ukraine Expected In Two Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a briefing on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We respect the EU and understand their position. They told us they expect a date from us. The European Council meeting is on March 19, this is Thursday. [...] We will count on a positive decision," he said.

Zelensky explained that there is currently an understanding that Ukraine has no alternative to these funds.

The Ukrainian president also confirmed that the decision is being blocked by a single person – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We understand that these funds are being blocked by one person. Officially, there are no secrets here. [...] Still, I believe this is connected with the election process," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, EUR 60 billion of the EUR 90 billion loan approved for Ukraine for 2026-2027 is to be spent on defense needs.