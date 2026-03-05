Zelensky: Decision On EUR 90B Loan For Ukraine Expected In Two Weeks
"We respect the EU and understand their position. They told us they expect a date from us. The European Council meeting is on March 19, this is Thursday. [...] We will count on a positive decision," he said.
Zelensky explained that there is currently an understanding that Ukraine has no alternative to these funds.Read also: Wadephul calls on Hungary to immediately stop blocking EU funds for Ukraine
The Ukrainian president also confirmed that the decision is being blocked by a single person – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"We understand that these funds are being blocked by one person. Officially, there are no secrets here. [...] Still, I believe this is connected with the election process," Zelensky said.
As reported earlier, EUR 60 billion of the EUR 90 billion loan approved for Ukraine for 2026-2027 is to be spent on defense needs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment